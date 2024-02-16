News
Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA
Lebanon News
2024-02-16 | 06:02
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA
Following the directives of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs instructed Lebanon's Permanent Representative to the United Nations to submit a complaint on February 15, 2024, before the Security Council following a series of Israeli attacks on February 14, 2024.
A statement published by Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants described these attacks that targeted civilian objectives as "the most aggressive and deadliest since October 8."
The submitted complaint detailed that an Israeli drone, using a guided missile, targeted a residential building in the city of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, resulting in the death of 10 people, including women and children.
This casualty toll is preliminary as search efforts continue for more victims under the rubble.
According to the statement, the strike caused severe damage to the targeted building, making it prone to collapse due to significant cracks. Other residential buildings nearby, parked cars on the road, and the electricity and telephone networks were also affected.
The Ministry added that on the same day, another Israeli strike targeted the home of the Lebanese Jalal Mohsen in the town of Souaneh, southern Lebanon, leading to the death of his wife and two sons, aged 13 and 2.
"Given that international humanitarian law guarantees the protection of civilians, Israel's deliberate and direct targeting of innocent civilians in their homes is considered a violation of international humanitarian law and a described war crime," the statement highlighted, holding those directly and indirectly involved accountable for international responsibility.
It is also considered the attacks a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, the integrity of its territory, and the safety of its citizens, as well as a violation of all United Nations resolutions imposing on Israel to cease its violations of Lebanese sovereignty and end its occupation, including Resolution 1701 (2006).
"It is alarming that this escalation comes at a time when international efforts are intensifying, and diplomatic movements are active to achieve de-escalation, in light of Lebanon's affirmation of its rejection of war and its presentation of a roadmap for achieving sustainable security in southern Lebanon," the statement reported.
It added: "This urges the international community to pressure Israel to halt its ongoing attacks at an escalating pace."
The complaint also reiterated the necessity for members of the Security Council to condemn Israeli attacks against Lebanon to prevent the situation from deteriorating and the war from expanding.
It also repeated the call for the UN Security Council to condemn Israel's direct, deliberate, and repeated targeting of civilians.
"Lebanon once again requested the UN Security Council to condemn this recent attack, pressure Israel to halt the escalation, and take all necessary measures to stop Israeli attacks on its territory and people."
"This is to prevent the conflict from worsening and involving the entire region in a comprehensive and devastating war that would be difficult to contain," the statement concluded.
Lebanon News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Foreign Affairs
Ministry
United Nations
Security Council
Israel
Attacks
Nabatieh
