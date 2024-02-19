Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

Lebanon News
2024-02-19 | 11:32
High views
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
2min
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

At least two Israeli strikes targeted the coastal town of Ghaziyeh in southern Lebanon on Monday, as reported by the National News Agency and a photographer for Agence France-Presse, resulting in eight injuries, according to a security source.

The official National News Agency reported that "Israeli warplanes carried out several airstrikes on the town of Ghaziyeh" located south of the city of Sidon, approximately thirty kilometers from the border with Israel.

It mentioned that one of the airstrikes "targeted a car," stating that ambulances rushed to the scene without providing further details.

Later, a security source told AFP that one of the airstrikes targeted an iron warehouse in an industrial area in the town, resulting in at least eight injuries, with seven of them being Syrian workers employed in the vicinity of the targeted site.

A photographer for Agence France-Presse reported the sound of at least two airstrikes within a few seconds. He said one of the airstrikes targeted a warehouse near the coastal road, causing a massive fire and thick smoke rising over the area.

Video clips shared by residents on social media showed black smoke rising from at least two locations in the town.

Since the unprecedented attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7, the borders have witnessed escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

AFP 
 

