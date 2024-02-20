Fares Souaid to LBCI: Lebanese are captives of 'wait-and-see policy' until Iran-Washington understanding conditions solidify

Lebanon News
2024-02-20 | 04:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Lebanese are captives of &#39;wait-and-see policy&#39; until Iran-Washington understanding conditions solidify
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Lebanese are captives of 'wait-and-see policy' until Iran-Washington understanding conditions solidify

Former MP Fares Souaid believes that "Iran is incapable of leading a comprehensive war from the Red Sea to southern Lebanon, so it uses its allied forces in the region, and we are in a transitional phase where minor agreements could occur."

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Souaid said: "I do not imagine that we are heading towards a comprehensive war or a complete settlement, and the Iranian team is waiting for the results of the US elections to move towards a permanent settlement in the region."

He added, "Israel, by expanding the scope of its strikes, is luring Hezbollah and Iran into a war, and the party has lost the electronic war with its demand not to use cellular phones and the motto' unity of fronts or sides' has fallen."

In addition, he pointed out that "the Lebanese are captives of the waiting policy until the circumstances of understanding between Iran and the United States crystallize."

He considered that "Israel can use the attrition force on all fronts."

Souaid confirmed, "The battle that started on October 7 goes beyond Palestine and has brought the region into rearrangement."

On another note, he said, "Former President Michel Aoun has experience in political life and knows that the agreement with the party in 2006 was based on exchanges, and the awakening that President Aoun has recently experienced is a 'late awakening,' but I encourage it."

He added, "The region will not be arranged according to the logic of leadership, but according to the interest system that will emerge after the Gaza war."
 

Lebanon News

Fares Souaid

Michel Aoun

Iran

Washington

Lebanon

War

Gaza

LBCI Next
Retired Private Schools Teachers Stage Sit-In Outside Parliament
MP Kassem Hashem urges dialogue over obstinate stance on presidential deadline
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-04

Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-15

Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Bou Habib meets with French ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Army Assists in Rescue Operation Following Building Collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Retired Private Schools Teachers Stage Sit-In Outside Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

MP Kassem Hashem urges dialogue over obstinate stance on presidential deadline

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15

UNRWA Commissioner-General: Our expenses will exceed our revenues in March

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Stalled Progress: Lebanon's presidential file at a standstill

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39

South Africa asks ICJ to find Israeli occupation illegal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More