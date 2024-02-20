News
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Lebanese are captives of 'wait-and-see policy' until Iran-Washington understanding conditions solidify
Lebanon News
2024-02-20 | 04:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Lebanese are captives of 'wait-and-see policy' until Iran-Washington understanding conditions solidify
Former MP Fares Souaid believes that "Iran is incapable of leading a comprehensive war from the Red Sea to southern Lebanon, so it uses its allied forces in the region, and we are in a transitional phase where minor agreements could occur."
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Souaid said: "I do not imagine that we are heading towards a comprehensive war or a complete settlement, and the Iranian team is waiting for the results of the US elections to move towards a permanent settlement in the region."
He added, "Israel, by expanding the scope of its strikes, is luring Hezbollah and Iran into a war, and the party has lost the electronic war with its demand not to use cellular phones and the motto' unity of fronts or sides' has fallen."
In addition, he pointed out that "the Lebanese are captives of the waiting policy until the circumstances of understanding between Iran and the United States crystallize."
He considered that "Israel can use the attrition force on all fronts."
Souaid confirmed, "The battle that started on October 7 goes beyond Palestine and has brought the region into rearrangement."
On another note, he said, "Former President Michel Aoun has experience in political life and knows that the agreement with the party in 2006 was based on exchanges, and the awakening that President Aoun has recently experienced is a 'late awakening,' but I encourage it."
He added, "The region will not be arranged according to the logic of leadership, but according to the interest system that will emerge after the Gaza war."
Lebanon News
Fares Souaid
Michel Aoun
Iran
Washington
Lebanon
War
Gaza
