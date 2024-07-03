News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July
World News
2024-07-03 | 00:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July
US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in Washington in late July when the Israeli leader comes to address the US Congress about his country's war in Gaza, a White House official said on Tuesday.
Netanyahu is due to address the US Congress on July 24 during a visit to Washington. He will speak to a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate.
The expectation of a Biden-Netanyahu meeting was reported first by CNN, which added that the logistical details of their meeting expected at the White House were still being finalized.
While the US has maintained its strong support for Israel both diplomatically and in providing weapons amid the war in Gaza, Biden has on some occasions expressed concerns about Israel's conduct.
For example, he once termed Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza as indiscriminate while also labeling its military response on another occasion as "over the top."
In a call with Netanyahu in April after the killing of aid workers, Biden urged him to take more steps to protect civilians in Gaza, saying US policy may change otherwise.
Republicans have criticized Biden, a Democrat, for this and said urged more support for Israel.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Joe Biden
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
War
Gaza
Congress
Next
Former US officials: US has undeniable complicity in Gaza war killings
Judge postpones Trump's New York sentencing to September 18
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01
Israel issues new southern Gaza evacuation warning
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01
Israel issues new southern Gaza evacuation warning
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-24
Blinken to urge Israeli Defense Minister to develop post-war Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-24
Blinken to urge Israeli Defense Minister to develop post-war Gaza plan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:08
Germany arrests five over crimes against humanity in Syria
World News
04:08
Germany arrests five over crimes against humanity in Syria
0
World News
03:13
1.3 million people affected by Bangladesh floods
World News
03:13
1.3 million people affected by Bangladesh floods
0
World News
01:36
Harris says she's 'proud' to be Biden's running mate
World News
01:36
Harris says she's 'proud' to be Biden's running mate
0
World News
01:06
Trump hush money sentencing delayed to September
World News
01:06
Trump hush money sentencing delayed to September
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Biden informs Netanyahu that US will not participate in an attack on Iran
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Biden informs Netanyahu that US will not participate in an attack on Iran
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09
Australia to consider recognizing Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09
Australia to consider recognizing Palestinian state
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Israeli army reports: 24 soldiers injured in past 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Israeli army reports: 24 soldiers injured in past 24 hours
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
2
Sports News
16:03
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
Sports News
16:03
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
3
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
4
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
5
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
6
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
7
Lebanon News
05:12
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
Lebanon News
05:12
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
8
World News
00:04
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July
World News
00:04
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More