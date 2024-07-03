Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July

2024-07-03 | 00:04
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in Washington in late July when the Israeli leader comes to address the US Congress about his country's war in Gaza, a White House official said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu is due to address the US Congress on July 24 during a visit to Washington. He will speak to a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The expectation of a Biden-Netanyahu meeting was reported first by CNN, which added that the logistical details of their meeting expected at the White House were still being finalized.

While the US has maintained its strong support for Israel both diplomatically and in providing weapons amid the war in Gaza, Biden has on some occasions expressed concerns about Israel's conduct.

For example, he once termed Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza as indiscriminate while also labeling its military response on another occasion as "over the top." 

In a call with Netanyahu in April after the killing of aid workers, Biden urged him to take more steps to protect civilians in Gaza, saying US policy may change otherwise.

Republicans have criticized Biden, a Democrat, for this and said urged more support for Israel.

Reuters

