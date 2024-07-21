Trump's former doctor gives new details on gunshot wound

World News
2024-07-21 | 01:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump&#39;s former doctor gives new details on gunshot wound
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Trump's former doctor gives new details on gunshot wound

Donald Trump's former physician Ronny Jackson said on Saturday that the former president is recovering as expected from a gunshot wound to his ear that he suffered last week, but noted intermittent bleeding and said Trump may require a hearing exam.

The bullet fired by a would-be assassin at a July 13 Trump rally in Pennsylvania came "less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head" before striking the top of Trump's right ear, said Jackson, a Republican congressman from Texas who served as physician to Presidents Trump and Barack Obama.

Five days after narrowly escaping assassination, Trump on Thursday accepted the Republican Party's presidential nomination for the Nov. 5 election.

Jackson, providing what appeared to be the first public description by a medical professional of Trump's gunshot wound, said in a letter posted on social media Saturday that "the bullet track produced a 2 (centimeter) wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear."

"There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly," he wrote.

Jackson said he had provided daily evaluation and treatment of Trump's wound since the shooting. He said no sutures were required, but noted that due to the "highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place."

"He will have further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed," Jackson added.

Trump recounted the assassination attempt to a rapt audience on Thursday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, saying that he was only there "by the grace of Almighty God."

"I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard on my right ear," he said, a thick bandage still covering his ear. "I said to myself, 'Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet.'"

Reuters

World News

Donald Trump

United States

Physician

Ronny Jackson

Gunshot

Ear

Bleeding

LBCI Next
Poland calls on EU to bolster ties with US to counter Russian 'disinformation'
Greek border guard injured by shots near northern border with Turkey
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-17

Suspected gunshots near Israeli embassy in Stockholm prompt police cordon

LBCI
World News
01:07

Greek border guard injured by shots near northern border with Turkey

LBCI
World News
05:55

Cypriot leader says 'no option' but to reunify island after 50 years

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-20

Sirens in Cyprus mark 50 years since Turkish invasion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:47

Russia says intercepted US bomber planes over Arctic

LBCI
World News
03:57

Netanyahu to meet Biden on Tuesday in Washington: PM's office

LBCI
World News
01:37

US advises against travel to Bangladesh due to 'civil unrest'

LBCI
World News
01:30

Poland calls on EU to bolster ties with US to counter Russian 'disinformation'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

Maersk: Disruptions to container shipping via Red Sea have expanded

LBCI
Middle East News
02:47

Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

Israeli military shoots down missile fired from Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:51

Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30

Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit

LBCI
Middle East News
02:47

Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:44

Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

Israeli military shoots down missile fired from Yemen

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More