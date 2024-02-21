Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-02-21 | 05:22
High views
Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy&#39;s unwavering support for Lebanon
2min
Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon

In a recent exclusive interview with the National News Agency (NNA), Colonel Sandro Iervolino, commander of the Italian bilateral military mission in Lebanon (MIBIL), shed light on Italy's dedication to supporting Lebanon. 

Italy's involvement dates back to the early 1980s when it deployed troops to South Lebanon, joining UNIFIL forces in peacekeeping efforts.

Established in 2015 as part of the broader initiatives supported by the "International Support Group" (ISG), MIBIL operates within a framework aimed at assisting the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and the civilian population. 

Colonel Iervolino emphasized MIBIL's focus on supporting education and training for the LAF, identifying potential training gaps, and addressing critical issues through specialized courses.

During the interview, Colonel Iervolino also provided insight into the collaboration between the MIBIL and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

He clarified that MIBIL primarily operates in the central region of Lebanon, distinguishing its role from UNIFIL's. 

Colonel Iervolino emphasized that while both organizations work towards peace and stability in the country, they have distinct focus areas and responsibilities.

In addition. he affirmed that "currently, there is no evaluated option for collaboration with forces deployed south of the Litani under UN jurisdiction."

Regarding future activities, Colonel Iervolino affirmed Italy's ongoing commitment to Lebanon, with plans to increase training by 15 percent in 2024 and ongoing collaboration with the LAF. 



