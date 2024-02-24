News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah targets gathering of Israeli soldiers near Dhayra site, achieving direct hits
Lebanon News
2024-02-24 | 07:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah targets gathering of Israeli soldiers near Dhayra site, achieving direct hits
Hezbollah announced on Saturday that it targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers near the Dhayra site with rocket fire, resulting in direct hits.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Israel
Direct Hits
Next
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality
US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:00
Canadian Prime Minister accuses Putin of Navalny assassination
World News
11:00
Canadian Prime Minister accuses Putin of Navalny assassination
0
Lebanon News
10:43
Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit
Lebanon News
10:43
Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit
0
World News
10:25
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Canada sign a bilateral security agreement
World News
10:25
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Canada sign a bilateral security agreement
0
World News
10:11
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Italy sign a bilateral security agreement
World News
10:11
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Italy sign a bilateral security agreement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:43
Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit
Lebanon News
10:43
Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit
0
Lebanon News
09:41
Artillery shelling strikes outskirts of Rachaya Al-Fakhar
Lebanon News
09:41
Artillery shelling strikes outskirts of Rachaya Al-Fakhar
0
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli airstrike targets Rab El Thalathine
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli airstrike targets Rab El Thalathine
0
Lebanon News
07:52
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality
Lebanon News
07:52
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:41
Lebanon's presidential equation: Frangieh, Aoun, and the quest for resolution
Press Highlights
01:41
Lebanon's presidential equation: Frangieh, Aoun, and the quest for resolution
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-26
Sheikh Kabalan outlines solutions for Lebanon's economic and sovereign challenges
Lebanon News
2024-01-26
Sheikh Kabalan outlines solutions for Lebanon's economic and sovereign challenges
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-13
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-13
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon
0
Sports News
2023-07-06
Former Real Madrid winger Asensio joins PSG
Sports News
2023-07-06
Former Real Madrid winger Asensio joins PSG
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
2
Lebanon News
04:46
US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:46
US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
4
Press Highlights
01:41
Lebanon's presidential equation: Frangieh, Aoun, and the quest for resolution
Press Highlights
01:41
Lebanon's presidential equation: Frangieh, Aoun, and the quest for resolution
5
Lebanon News
07:52
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality
Lebanon News
07:52
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality
6
Lebanon News
07:02
Hezbollah targets gathering of Israeli soldiers near Dhayra site, achieving direct hits
Lebanon News
07:02
Hezbollah targets gathering of Israeli soldiers near Dhayra site, achieving direct hits
7
News Bulletin Reports
06:37
Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe"
News Bulletin Reports
06:37
Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe"
8
Middle East News
02:04
Houthi attack on M/V Rubymar sparks oil spill concerns, CENTCOM reveals
Middle East News
02:04
Houthi attack on M/V Rubymar sparks oil spill concerns, CENTCOM reveals
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More