Hezbollah targets gathering of Israeli soldiers near Dhayra site, achieving direct hits

Lebanon News
2024-02-24 | 07:02
High views
Hezbollah targets gathering of Israeli soldiers near Dhayra site, achieving direct hits
0min
Hezbollah targets gathering of Israeli soldiers near Dhayra site, achieving direct hits

Hezbollah announced on Saturday that it targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers near the Dhayra site with rocket fire, resulting in direct hits.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
