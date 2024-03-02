Hezbollah mourns three martyrs in south Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-03-02 | 02:58
High views
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs in south Lebanon
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs in south Lebanon

Hezbollah mourned on Saturday the loss of three of its fighters. Mohammad Ali Ghabrees, Mustafa Hussein Salman, and Ali Abdul Nabi Qasim were among those.

Mohammad Ali Ghabrees, known as "Karbala," was born in 1994 in Tayr Debba, in south Lebanon. 

Mustafa Hussein Salman, known as "Al-Hurr," was born in 1998 in Majdal Zoun, in south Lebanon. 

The third martyr, Ali Abdul Nabi Qasim, known as "Siraj," was born in 1993 in Mahrouna, in south Lebanon. 

Franco-Lebanese ties: Joint efforts to expedite presidential elections and implement Resolution 1701
Sweeper drone operation: Hezbollah targets Liman sector leadership
