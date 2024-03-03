Al Rahi calls for political reconciliation and condemns violence in Lebanon and Palestine

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi has stated that Lebanon's political officials need reconciliation by cleansing their memories and consciences and turning the page on the past to reignite trust.



During his Sunday sermon, he emphasized that political practice sadly contradicts these principles, which is why tension persists, with a relentless pursuit of personal and factional interests at the expense of the public good.



He noted, "We especially mention the Quintet Committee and the Moderate party, as with the election of the president, constitutional institutions, including the parliament and the government, gain legitimacy to practice according to the constitution."



He added, "As long as the Lebanese Republic is without a President, chaos proliferates, the state's bonds disintegrate, laws are violated, and the tyranny of the powerful and influential prevails, along with the abuse of power."



Al-Rahi condemned the massacres committed against the Palestinian people by the Israelis.



He urged the leaders of countries and those possessing advanced weapons not to believe they are strong because of their weaponry, "but look into your hearts, and realize that you are weak in your humanity, even devoid of humanity."