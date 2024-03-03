News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Al Rahi calls for political reconciliation and condemns violence in Lebanon and Palestine
Lebanon News
2024-03-03 | 06:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Al Rahi calls for political reconciliation and condemns violence in Lebanon and Palestine
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi has stated that Lebanon's political officials need reconciliation by cleansing their memories and consciences and turning the page on the past to reignite trust.
During his Sunday sermon, he emphasized that political practice sadly contradicts these principles, which is why tension persists, with a relentless pursuit of personal and factional interests at the expense of the public good.
He noted, "We especially mention the Quintet Committee and the Moderate party, as with the election of the president, constitutional institutions, including the parliament and the government, gain legitimacy to practice according to the constitution."
He added, "As long as the Lebanese Republic is without a President, chaos proliferates, the state's bonds disintegrate, laws are violated, and the tyranny of the powerful and influential prevails, along with the abuse of power."
Al-Rahi condemned the massacres committed against the Palestinian people by the Israelis.
He urged the leaders of countries and those possessing advanced weapons not to believe they are strong because of their weaponry, "but look into your hearts, and realize that you are weak in your humanity, even devoid of humanity."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Patriarch
Reconciliation
Politics
Lebanese Government
Conflicts
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-21
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls for 'responsible' leadership in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-21
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls for 'responsible' leadership in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
0
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
0
Press Highlights
01:13
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
Press Highlights
01:13
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
0
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
0
World News
2024-01-08
Japan earthquake toll rises to 161 dead and 103 missing
World News
2024-01-08
Japan earthquake toll rises to 161 dead and 103 missing
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-02
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
Press Highlights
2024-03-02
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
0
World News
07:19
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia
World News
07:19
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
09:26
Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel
Middle East News
09:26
Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel
2
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
3
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
4
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede
7
Press Highlights
01:13
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
Press Highlights
01:13
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More