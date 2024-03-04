Israeli airstrike hits town of Ayta al-Shaab, targets Khallet Al-Warda area

Lebanon News
2024-03-04 | 04:28
High views
Israeli airstrike hits town of Ayta al-Shaab, targets Khallet Al-Warda area
0min
Israeli airstrike hits town of Ayta al-Shaab, targets Khallet Al-Warda area

In a recent development, an Israeli airstrike struck the town of Ayta al-Shaab and targeted the Khallet Al-Warda area with a barrage of heavy rockets.

