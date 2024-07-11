Hamas states mediators have not yet provided updates on Gaza ceasefire talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11 | 08:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas states mediators have not yet provided updates on Gaza ceasefire talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas states mediators have not yet provided updates on Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas said in a statement on Thursday that mediators have not yet provided the group with any updates regarding Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

It also accused Israel of "stalling" to gain time and thwart the current round of talks.

"The occupation continues its policy of stalling to buy time to foil this round of negotiations, as it has done in previous rounds," the Islamist faction added.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Mediators

Gaza

Ceasefire

Negotiations

LBCI Next
Erdogan says Biden, US complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes
Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03

Hamas exchanges ideas with mediators regarding ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06

Mediators press Hamas over Gaza ceasefire plan touted by Biden

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09

Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:34

White House hopes US to wind down Gaza pier operations in relatively short order

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:27

Netanyahu demands Israeli control of Gaza territory on Egypt border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35

Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:39

US imposes sanctions on Israeli settler outposts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-27

CENTCOM: US forces destroy drone over Red Sea launched by Houthis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13

60 bodies found in rubble of Gaza City district: Civil defence agency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-01

UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10

Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
02:46

Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12

Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40

US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More