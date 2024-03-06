Prime Minister of the caretaker government Najib Mikati received a delegation from the "National Moderation Bloc" including MPs Walid al-Baarini, Ahmed Khair, Ahmed Rustom, and the bloc's secretary, Hadi Hobeich, in the presence of MP Bilal al-Hashimi at the Grand Serail.



Al-Baarini explained that the visit included two topics. The first is related to their initiative, which they placed in the overall atmosphere that accompanied their tours from beginning to end.



He announced that they would meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri next Saturday to consult with him on the results they have reached.



"As for the second topic, it concerns the demands of public sector employees, as there is a significant outcry from them," he said.



"We also presented the issue of roads in Akkar that were damaged by recent floods, whether in Wadi Khaled or the coastal road and the Miniyeh-Akkar road. Prime Minister Mikati was responsive to our demands, and after the end of winter, a large workshop will begin to address these damages and maintain the roads," he added.



Responding to a question about whether the bloc's initiative is ongoing, he affirmed that it is. If it is obstructed, the one causing the obstruction will become evident.



He emphasized that there are some positives to build on and develop collaboratively.



"It's not just the 'National Moderation Bloc' that will bring a president to the republic. What is required is cooperation among all MPs and the internal and international community, as well as political forces as a whole, to work hand in hand to elect a president for the republic," he concluded.