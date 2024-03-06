News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
National Moderation Bloc's visit to PM Mikati addressing public concerns
Lebanon News
2024-03-06 | 09:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
National Moderation Bloc's visit to PM Mikati addressing public concerns
Prime Minister of the caretaker government Najib Mikati received a delegation from the "National Moderation Bloc" including MPs Walid al-Baarini, Ahmed Khair, Ahmed Rustom, and the bloc's secretary, Hadi Hobeich, in the presence of MP Bilal al-Hashimi at the Grand Serail.
Al-Baarini explained that the visit included two topics. The first is related to their initiative, which they placed in the overall atmosphere that accompanied their tours from beginning to end.
He announced that they would meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri next Saturday to consult with him on the results they have reached.
"As for the second topic, it concerns the demands of public sector employees, as there is a significant outcry from them," he said.
"We also presented the issue of roads in Akkar that were damaged by recent floods, whether in Wadi Khaled or the coastal road and the Miniyeh-Akkar road. Prime Minister Mikati was responsive to our demands, and after the end of winter, a large workshop will begin to address these damages and maintain the roads," he added.
Responding to a question about whether the bloc's initiative is ongoing, he affirmed that it is. If it is obstructed, the one causing the obstruction will become evident.
He emphasized that there are some positives to build on and develop collaboratively.
"It's not just the 'National Moderation Bloc' that will bring a president to the republic. What is required is cooperation among all MPs and the internal and international community, as well as political forces as a whole, to work hand in hand to elect a president for the republic," he concluded.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
National Moderation Bloc
Demands
Public Concerns
Next
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Global demands for investigation into attacks on journalists in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Global demands for investigation into attacks on journalists in south Lebanon
0
World News
2023-12-12
Paris demands ‘clarification of all circumstances’ on Oct 13 attack on journalists in south Lebanon
World News
2023-12-12
Paris demands ‘clarification of all circumstances’ on Oct 13 attack on journalists in south Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
A Path to Long-Term Peace in Southern Lebanon: Insights from Amos Hochstein
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
A Path to Long-Term Peace in Southern Lebanon: Insights from Amos Hochstein
0
Lebanon News
10:53
Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates
Lebanon News
10:53
Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:53
Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates
Lebanon News
10:53
Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates
0
Lebanon News
10:48
Red Cross worried about South Lebanon hospitals in case of escalations
Lebanon News
10:48
Red Cross worried about South Lebanon hospitals in case of escalations
0
Lebanon News
08:38
Hezbollah conducts precision drone strike on Metula site
Lebanon News
08:38
Hezbollah conducts precision drone strike on Metula site
0
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's urgent appeal: Mikati warns against halting UNRWA financing
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's urgent appeal: Mikati warns against halting UNRWA financing
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-23
US Ambassador's visit: MP Moawad's push for Resolution 1701 and Gaza ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-02-23
US Ambassador's visit: MP Moawad's push for Resolution 1701 and Gaza ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Kabalan: The Resistance's actions are a sovereign necessity and national duty
Lebanon News
07:46
Kabalan: The Resistance's actions are a sovereign necessity and national duty
0
World News
12:30
US-Jordan diplomatic talks: Safadi and Blinken prioritize Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid
World News
12:30
US-Jordan diplomatic talks: Safadi and Blinken prioritize Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid
0
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military points
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military points
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
3
Lebanon News
01:34
Mikati: Hochstein's proposal on the table, cooperating with Berri for stability
Lebanon News
01:34
Mikati: Hochstein's proposal on the table, cooperating with Berri for stability
4
Lebanon News
10:53
Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates
Lebanon News
10:53
Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates
5
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's urgent appeal: Mikati warns against halting UNRWA financing
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon's urgent appeal: Mikati warns against halting UNRWA financing
6
Lebanon News
07:23
Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
07:23
Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum
7
Middle East News
05:52
Report of an explosion near a ship off Yemeni coast
Middle East News
05:52
Report of an explosion near a ship off Yemeni coast
8
Press Highlights
01:01
Lebanon's expectation: Hochstein's roadmap for post-ceasefire calm
Press Highlights
01:01
Lebanon's expectation: Hochstein's roadmap for post-ceasefire calm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More