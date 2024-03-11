Naval forces of the Lebanese Army rescue a boat of Syrians leaving illegally

2024-03-11 | 06:39
Naval forces of the Lebanese Army rescue a boat of Syrians leaving illegally
0min
Naval forces of the Lebanese Army rescue a boat of Syrians leaving illegally

The Naval forces of the Lebanese Army rescued on Monday a "fiberglass boat" carrying approximately 20 individuals of Syrian nationality who were attempting to leave Lebanon illegally towards Cyprus.

The boat experienced mechanical issues several miles offshore, prompting the Naval forces to tow it back to Lebanese waters.

All individuals aboard were reported to be in good health following the rescue operation.

