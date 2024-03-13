UN report: Israeli tank strike killed 'clearly identifiable' Reuters reporter

An Israeli tank killed Reuters reporter Issam Abdallah in Lebanon last year by firing two 120 mm rounds at a group of "clearly identifiable journalists" in violation of international law, a UN investigation into the October 13 incident has found.



The investigation by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), summarized in a report seen by Reuters, said its personnel did not record any exchange of fire across the border between Israel and Lebanon for more than 40 minutes before the Israeli Merkava tank opened fire.



"The firing at civilians, in this instance clearly identifiable journalists, constitutes a violation of UNSCR 1701 (2006) and international law," the UNIFIL report said, referring to Security Council resolution 1701.



The seven-page report dated February 27 said further: "It is assessed that there was no exchange of fire across the Blue Line at the time of the incident. The reason for the strikes on the journalists is not known."



Under resolution 1701, adopted in 2006 to bring an end to the war between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, UN peacekeepers were deployed to monitor a ceasefire along the 120 km (75 mile) demarcation line, or Blue Line, between Israel and Lebanon.



As part of their mission, UN troops record violations of the ceasefire and investigate the most egregious cases.



Besides killing Abdallah, the two tank rounds also wounded six other journalists at the scene.



Asked about the UNIFIL report, the Israeli army spokesperson Nir Dinar said Hezbollah had attacked the army near the Israeli community of Hanita on October 13. It responded with artillery and tank fire to remove the threat and subsequently received a report that journalists had been injured.



"The Israeli army deplores any injury to uninvolved parties, and does not deliberately shoot at civilians, including journalists," Dinar said. "The army considers the freedom of the press to be of utmost importance while clarifying that being in a war zone is dangerous."



He said the General Staff's Fact Finding and Assessment Mechanism, which is responsible for reviewing exceptional events, will continue to examine the incident.



Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni has called on Israel to explain how the attack that killed Abdallah, 37, could have happened and to hold those responsible to account.



The UNIFIL report was sent to the United Nations in New York on Feb. 28 and has been shared with the Lebanese and Israeli militaries, two people familiar with the matter said.



"The Israeli army should conduct an investigation into the incident and a full review of their procedures at the time to avoid a recurrence," the report said in its recommendations. "The army should share their investigation's findings with UNIFIL."









Reuters