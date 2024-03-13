UN report: Israeli tank strike killed 'clearly identifiable' Reuters reporter

Lebanon News
2024-03-13 | 12:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN report: Israeli tank strike killed &#39;clearly identifiable&#39; Reuters reporter
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
UN report: Israeli tank strike killed 'clearly identifiable' Reuters reporter

An Israeli tank killed Reuters reporter Issam Abdallah in Lebanon last year by firing two 120 mm rounds at a group of "clearly identifiable journalists" in violation of international law, a UN investigation into the October 13 incident has found.

The investigation by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), summarized in a report seen by Reuters, said its personnel did not record any exchange of fire across the border between Israel and Lebanon for more than 40 minutes before the Israeli Merkava tank opened fire.

"The firing at civilians, in this instance clearly identifiable journalists, constitutes a violation of UNSCR 1701 (2006) and international law," the UNIFIL report said, referring to Security Council resolution 1701.

The seven-page report dated February 27 said further: "It is assessed that there was no exchange of fire across the Blue Line at the time of the incident. The reason for the strikes on the journalists is not known."

Under resolution 1701, adopted in 2006 to bring an end to the war between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, UN peacekeepers were deployed to monitor a ceasefire along the 120 km (75 mile) demarcation line, or Blue Line, between Israel and Lebanon.

As part of their mission, UN troops record violations of the ceasefire and investigate the most egregious cases.

Besides killing Abdallah, the two tank rounds also wounded six other journalists at the scene.

Asked about the UNIFIL report, the Israeli army spokesperson Nir Dinar said Hezbollah had attacked the army near the Israeli community of Hanita on October 13. It responded with artillery and tank fire to remove the threat and subsequently received a report that journalists had been injured.

"The Israeli army deplores any injury to uninvolved parties, and does not deliberately shoot at civilians, including journalists," Dinar said. "The army considers the freedom of the press to be of utmost importance while clarifying that being in a war zone is dangerous."

He said the General Staff's Fact Finding and Assessment Mechanism, which is responsible for reviewing exceptional events, will continue to examine the incident.

Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni has called on Israel to explain how the attack that killed Abdallah, 37, could have happened and to hold those responsible to account.

The UNIFIL report was sent to the United Nations in New York on Feb. 28 and has been shared with the Lebanese and Israeli militaries, two people familiar with the matter said.

"The Israeli army should conduct an investigation into the incident and a full review of their procedures at the time to avoid a recurrence," the report said in its recommendations. "The army should share their investigation's findings with UNIFIL."




Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Report

Israeli

Tank

Strike

Killed

Reuters

Reporter

Issam Abdallah

LBCI Next
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-07

Israeli tank crew killed a Reuters reporter in Lebanon, then 'likely' opened fire at journalists, report finds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-11

One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-27

Israeli Army reports at least 11 gunmen killed in Khan Younis

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-20

Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:01

Bekaa Valley: A new 'frontline' in Israel's target list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Modernization plans: Will the Beirut Port development initiatives move forward?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-04

Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon

LBCI
World News
14:54

Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More