Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

Lebanon News
2024-03-20 | 08:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun&#39;s success with special passport
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

Miss Asia and Oceania and the first runner-up for Miss World 2024, Yasmina Zaytoun, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdallah Bou Habib, along with the Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, and the Chairman of LBCI, Pierre El Daher.

Bou Habib presented Yasmina with a special passport in appreciation of her success and for representing Lebanon excellently abroad.

The special passport enhances the opportunity to obtain entry visas to most countries easily and free of charge.

It also facilitates procedures at Lebanese embassies abroad.

This passport is usually granted to judges, general managers, current and former MPs, former ministers, diplomats' families, and honorary consuls, but this is the first time it has been granted to a beauty queen.

Bou Habib announced that the VIP lounge at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport will be open to Zaytoun on all her flights.

Lebanon News

Yasmina Zaytoun

Abdallah Bou Habib

Passport

Walid Nassar

Pierre El Daher

Lebanon

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11

Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun tops Miss World pageant with exquisite looks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Alaa Moussa to LBCI: The Quintet Committee focuses on common ground, not presidential names

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:22

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:10

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
World News
2024-03-18

EU approves sanctions on Hamas, violent West Bank settlers

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-03

Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:22

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:10

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:42

UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:58

Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More