Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
Lebanon News
2024-03-20 | 08:15
Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport
Miss Asia and Oceania and the first runner-up for Miss World 2024, Yasmina Zaytoun, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdallah Bou Habib, along with the Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, and the Chairman of LBCI, Pierre El Daher.
Bou Habib presented Yasmina with a special passport in appreciation of her success and for representing Lebanon excellently abroad.
The special passport enhances the opportunity to obtain entry visas to most countries easily and free of charge.
It also facilitates procedures at Lebanese embassies abroad.
This passport is usually granted to judges, general managers, current and former MPs, former ministers, diplomats' families, and honorary consuls, but this is the first time it has been granted to a beauty queen.
Bou Habib announced that the VIP lounge at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport will be open to Zaytoun on all her flights.
Lebanon News
Yasmina Zaytoun
Abdallah Bou Habib
Passport
Walid Nassar
Pierre El Daher
Lebanon
Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024
