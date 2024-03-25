Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation

Lebanon News
2024-03-25 | 08:26
LBCI
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
2min
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation

Saydet el Jabal held its weekly meeting at its headquarters in Ashrafieh, physically and virtually.

Participants considered that Lebanese and the world at large must realize that Lebanon is suffering under Iranian occupation, and Hezbollah is an Iranian militia with Lebanese individuals.

Hezbollah names itself the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and Iran—the Guardianship of the Jurist (Wilayat al-Faqih), which is the ideological and political reference for this party and the source of its money and weapons, as admitted by its secretary-general.

They saw Lebanon's return to life as impossible without eliminating the occupation. 

Free Lebanese people have a historical duty: to confront the occupation to regain their freedom and homeland.

They said: ''When the decision of peace and war returns to the hands of the Lebanese government in the south and throughout Lebanon, it will be our duty to compensate our people in the south.''

Adding, ''Today, the team making decisions of peace and war in Lebanon is Hezbollah on behalf of the state of Iran, and therefore the responsibility for compensating our people and our brothers in all of Lebanon lies with the state of Iran.''

