Price of gasoline increases by 11,000 LBP

The prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rose on Tuesday by 11,000 Lebanese pounds. The price of diesel also increased by 5,000 Lebanese pounds, while the price of gas decreased by 2,000 Lebanese pounds.

The prices are now as follows:

95-octane gasoline: 1,753,000 LBP

98-octane gasoline: 1,791,000 LBP

Diesel: 1,563,000 LBP

Gas: 935,000 LBP