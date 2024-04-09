A statement was issued by the members of parliament: Yassin Yassin, Melhem Khalaf, Ibrahim Mneimneh, Najat Saliba, Paula Yacoubian, and Firas Hamdan, stating the following: "We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Pascal Sleiman and the Lebanese Forces party, and we strongly condemn this heinous crime. Therefore, we demand that the judicial and security authorities be fully mobilized to uncover the whole truth and impose the harshest penalties on all those involved in this crime."



The statement continued: "The pain of this tragedy is profound, and yet, we call, with responsibility, for maintaining awareness and wisdom in these difficult moments and not allowing the perpetrators to jeopardize the security of the nation and its citizens. The nation is in greater danger than ever before. Let us beware of falling into the forbidden. May God protect Lebanon."



