Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before

Minister of Information Ziad Makary stated after a recent meeting at the Grand Serail that the recent events, including the Syrian displacement issue, the diplomatic tension with Cyprus, and crimes, have drawn attention to Lebanon's critical situation.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he underscored that the resolution for the Syrian refugee crisis either resides in "repatriation to Syria or relocation to a third nation."



Addressing criticisms of the government's decisions on this crisis, he said, "This time, the decisions are more practical than before, such as the directive aimed at closing unlicensed Syrian-owned institutions."



Regarding the issue of return convoys, Makary stressed, "We need a political solution with Syria and to convince the international community that most Syrian areas are safe."