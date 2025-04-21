Israel president hails Pope Francis' 'boundless compassion'

21-04-2025 | 04:38
Israel president hails Pope Francis&#39; &#39;boundless compassion&#39;
Israel president hails Pope Francis' 'boundless compassion'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the deceased Pope Francis on Monday as "a man of deep faith and boundless compassion."

"He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect," the president said in a post on X.


AFP
 

