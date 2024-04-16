Interior Minister Mawlawi: Security forces making great efforts to solve crimes as quickly as possible

Caretaker Minister of Interior Bassam Mawlawi affirmed on Tuesday that "security forces are making great efforts to solve crimes as quickly as possible."

"We are imposing order more and more in Beirut," he added after meeting with Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdullatif Derian.

"On the issue of Syrian displacement, Grand Mufti Derian emphasized the importance of Syrian refugees returning safely to their homeland and implementing legal measures, " he conclude by saying.