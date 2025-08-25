News
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
France summons US ambassador over anti-semitism allegations
25-08-2025 | 03:22
France summons US ambassador over anti-semitism allegations
France summoned the American ambassador Charles Kushner after he wrote a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging France had failed to do enough to stem anti-semitic violence, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.
Kushner, who is Jewish and whose son is married to U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter, published the open letter in the Wall Street Journal amid deep divides between France and the U.S. and Israel.
In the letter, he urged French President Emmanuel Macron to more urgently enforce hate-crime laws and tone down criticism of Israel, saying French government statements about recognizing a Palestinian state have fuelled anti-semitic incidents in France.
"France has learned of the allegations made by the United States Ambassador, Mr. Charles Kushner, who, in a letter to the President of the Republic, expressed his concern about the rise in anti-semitic acts in France and noted the alleged lack of sufficient action by the French authorities to combat them," the ministry said.
"The Ambassador's allegations are unacceptable," the ministry said, adding Kushner would be due to appear on Monday.
Kushner's letter follows another sent to Macron by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week in which Netanyahu accused Macron of contributing to anti-semitism by calling for international recognition of a Palestinian state, according to the Jerusalem Post.
Reuters
