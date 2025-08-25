News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
General Confederation of Lebanese Workers rules out strike next Wednesday
Lebanon News
25-08-2025 | 08:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
General Confederation of Lebanese Workers rules out strike next Wednesday
Sources informed LBCI that the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers has confirmed it does not plan any strike or labor action next Wednesday.
This announcement comes after Hezbollah and the Amal Movement declared a protest on Wednesday in Riad Al Solh Square.
Lebanon News
General Confederation
Lebanese
Workers
Strike
Protest
Next
Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday
World Bank loan for Lebanon's reconstruction to be signed Tuesday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-08
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Lebanese government’s decision on exclusive state control of weapons
Lebanon News
2025-08-08
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Lebanese government’s decision on exclusive state control of weapons
0
World News
2025-08-18
Trump says Zelensky can decide to end war, rules out reclaiming Crimea
World News
2025-08-18
Trump says Zelensky can decide to end war, rules out reclaiming Crimea
0
World News
2025-08-16
Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement'
World News
2025-08-16
Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement'
0
Middle East News
2025-06-21
Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks
Middle East News
2025-06-21
Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman
0
Lebanon News
09:10
Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday
Lebanon News
09:10
Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday
0
Lebanon Economy
08:27
World Bank loan for Lebanon's reconstruction to be signed Tuesday
Lebanon Economy
08:27
World Bank loan for Lebanon's reconstruction to be signed Tuesday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14
UNRWA chief slams 'shocking' global inaction after Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14
UNRWA chief slams 'shocking' global inaction after Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-26
Palestinian source: New proposal involves release of 10 Gaza hostages, 70-day truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-26
Palestinian source: New proposal involves release of 10 Gaza hostages, 70-day truce
0
Lebanon News
03:15
Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms
Lebanon News
03:15
Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
3
Lebanon News
03:15
Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms
Lebanon News
03:15
Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon's airport seizures
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon's airport seizures
5
Lebanon News
04:01
Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:01
Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months
7
Lebanon News
09:10
Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday
Lebanon News
09:10
Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday
8
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More