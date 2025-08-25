General Confederation of Lebanese Workers rules out strike next Wednesday

25-08-2025 | 08:32
General Confederation of Lebanese Workers rules out strike next Wednesday

Sources informed LBCI that the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers has confirmed it does not plan any strike or labor action next Wednesday. 

This announcement comes after Hezbollah and the Amal Movement declared a protest on Wednesday in Riad Al Solh Square.

