Spain PM says hope Gaza deal will lead to 'lasting peace'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday hailed the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, saying he hoped "this marks the beginning of a just and lasting peace."



"Now it is time to engage in dialogue, to support the civilian population, and to look to the future with hope. But also with justice and with remembrance, so that the atrocities experienced are never repeated," he added.



The Socialist leader is one of the most vocal critics in Europe of Israel's offensive in the Palestinian territory.



AFP