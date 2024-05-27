Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-05-27 | 08:54

Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon
2min
Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon

An Israeli strike targeting the vicinity of a hospital in southern Lebanon on Monday resulted in the death of one person and the injury of several others, according to the National News Agency, amidst ongoing escalation between Hezbollah and Israel across the border.

The agency reported, "A [...] drone targeted a motorcycle near the Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city of Bint Jbeil with a guided missile."

The strike led to "the death of a martyr and several injuries," the agency stated, without specifying if the deceased was a civilian.

The hospital is managed by the Islamic Health Authority affiliated with Hezbollah, which has not announced the death of any of its members on Monday.

According to the hospital administration, the number of injured reached ten, four of whom are in critical condition.

Photos taken by an AFP collaborator showed a damaged motorcycle near the entrance of the hospital's yard.

Monday's strike marks the fourth attack within 24 hours targeting a motorcycle, following similar strikes on Sunday in other towns.

AFP 
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Strike

Hospital

South Lebanon

Escalation

Hezbollah








