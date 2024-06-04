PM Mikati denies validity of Israeli attack rumors: Media office

The media office of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that there have been reports and leaks about warnings received by PM Mikati that the Israeli side may launch a wide-scale attack on Lebanon.



The office emphasized that PM Mikati denies the validity of these rumors and reports, considering them as some kind of "pressure" exerted on Lebanon.



The office stated: "It is important for his Excellency to confirm that there is a wide range of diplomatic contacts underway to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon, hence the clarification."