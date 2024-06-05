Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-06-05 | 03:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon

On Wednesday, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that his country's army does not want to engage in a war in Lebanon, adding that "this is the reality."

Lebanon News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Finance Minister

Israeli Army

Lebanon

War

LBCI Next
Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front
Mikati follows up on gunfire incident at US Embassy, informed of situation stabilization and investigation commencement
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Israeli attacks ignite large fires in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:22

Israel court approves temporary ban on Al Jazeera

LBCI
World News
08:13

UN warns of food insecurity in Gaza, Haiti, Mali, and Sudan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Israeli attacks ignite large fires in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15

Gaza Health Ministry reports: 36,586 deaths, 83,074 injuries since October 7

LBCI
World News
2024-05-06

France sends envoy to Putin inauguration as Berlin boycotts

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-30

Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israeli Army Chief of Staff says: We are close to making a decision on launching attack on Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

PM Mikati denies validity of Israeli attack rumors: Media office

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Two army personnel suffocate from phosphorus inhalation: National News Agency reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Northern Israel in flames: Hezbollah rockets spark chaos in northern Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More