Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
2024-06-05 | 11:44
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
The Lebanese army announced that, as part of the pursuit of those involved in the armed attack on the US embassy, a patrol from the Directorate of Intelligence and an army unit raided several houses in the towns of Souairi and Majdal Anjar in Western Bekaa.
They arrested a Syrian national, identified as A.J., and a Lebanese citizen, identified as A.Z., on suspicion of their connection to Qais Al-Faraj, the shooter at the embassy, and three of his family members.
The army continues its raids while following up on the investigations under the supervision of the competent judiciary.
Lebanon News
Lebanese Army
US Embassy
Awkar
Shooting
Lebanon
Attack
