Sudan to form new government after regaining Khartoum: Military sources

The formation of a new Sudanese government is expected to happen after the recapture of Khartoum is completed, military sources told Reuters Sunday, a day after army head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said he would form a technocratic wartime government.



The Sudanese army, long on the back foot in its war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has in recent weeks regained ground in the capital Khartoum along several axes, closing in on the symbolic presidential palace along the Nile.



"We can call it a caretaker government, a wartime government, it's a government that will help us complete what remains of our military objectives, which is freeing Sudan from these rebels," Burhan told a meeting of army-aligned politicians in the army's stronghold of Port Sudan on Saturday.





AFP