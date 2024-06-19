Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-06-19 | 00:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it has approved operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon as Israel and Hezbollah escalate their rhetoric, which could lead to war.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Israel

Military

Attack

Lebanon

Hezbollah

US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:57

Russia awaits US response to prisoner swap ideas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:49

Human Rights Commission: Israel may have violated laws of war in Gaza

LBCI
World News
02:27

UK inflation slows to central bank's 2% target

LBCI
World News
02:05

Ties with Russia entering new era, North Korea's Kim says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14

ICJ to hold hearings over Israel's Rafah attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees

LBCI
World News
2024-05-03

WFP: Violence shuts crucial aid corridor into Sudan's Darfur

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:08

On LBCI, Antoine Habib unveils housing loan membership: Conditions for eligibility

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More