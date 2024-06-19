News
Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech
Lebanon News
2024-06-19 | 11:04
3
min
Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech
In a speech during a ceremony commemorating Talib Sami Abdallah, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said: "Martyr Abou Talib believed in [the success of] this front and in the major confrontation that has been ongoing since October 7th."
"He was the first field commander to open a front in support of Gaza," he added.
In his speech, Nasrallah said that the Gaza "support front" is still active, carrying out operations and making sacrifices.
He pointed out that one of the strongest signs of its effectiveness is the "distress evident in the cries of Israeli leaders."
He clarified that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want the northern front to become a significant battleground and "hides the losses we inflict on him."
The Hezbollah Secretary-General noted that "our front and others are actively involved in negotiations to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza," adding that the Israeli side "rushes to fabricate false victories to present to its audience."
In his speech on Wednesday, Hassan Nasrallah affirmed that the resistance used "deception tactics" against the Israeli side by targeting technical installations, radars, and others.
He also mentioned, "Regarding Lebanese front operations, the resistance targets Israeli positions using a 'deception strategy' and a specific plan."
He also pointed out that the scenes in the "Hudhud" video were captured after prolonged surveillance over Haifa and its nearby areas.
The Hezbollah Secretary-General affirmed that the Israeli side knows that "it is incapable of defending its entity in a battle of this magnitude."
Additionally, he stated: "We are not intimidated by anything the Israeli side or the mediators say about a war on Lebanon. The enemy is well aware that we have braced ourselves for the worst scenarios and understands the consequences awaiting it. This is why it was restrained for nine months, and there will be no place [...] shielded from our missiles."
Nasrallah continued, stating that the Cypriot government should be cautious because allowing Israelis access to its airports and bases would make it a participant in the war, adding: "The resistance would respond accordingly."
He said, "The enemy should anticipate our presence on land, sea, and air. Should they initiate a conflict with Lebanon, the resistance will engage without restrictions or boundaries."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah
Speech
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
Israel
Cyprus
Next
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
Previous
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanese Government and UNHCR Clash Over Syrian Refugee Data
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanese Government and UNHCR Clash Over Syrian Refugee Data
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
0
World News
2024-06-18
UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters
World News
2024-06-18
UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
11:04
Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech
Lebanon News
11:04
Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech
3
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
4
Lebanon News
08:20
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
Lebanon News
08:20
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
5
Lebanon News
04:00
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri's initiative would have led to presidential election
Lebanon News
04:00
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri's initiative would have led to presidential election
6
Lebanon Economy
03:10
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:10
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
7
Middle East News
03:13
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
Middle East News
03:13
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
8
Middle East News
00:25
Pentagon: No one wants to see regional war in Middle East
Middle East News
00:25
Pentagon: No one wants to see regional war in Middle East
