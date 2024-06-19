Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech

Lebanon News
2024-06-19 | 11:04
High views
Hezbollah&#39;s Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza &#39;support front&#39; in latest speech
3min
Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech

In a speech during a ceremony commemorating Talib Sami Abdallah, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said: "Martyr Abou Talib believed in [the success of] this front and in the major confrontation that has been ongoing since October 7th."

"He was the first field commander to open a front in support of Gaza," he added.

In his speech, Nasrallah said that the Gaza "support front" is still active, carrying out operations and making sacrifices. 

He pointed out that one of the strongest signs of its effectiveness is the "distress evident in the cries of Israeli leaders."

He clarified that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want the northern front to become a significant battleground and "hides the losses we inflict on him."

The Hezbollah Secretary-General noted that "our front and others are actively involved in negotiations to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza," adding that the Israeli side "rushes to fabricate false victories to present to its audience."

In his speech on Wednesday, Hassan Nasrallah affirmed that the resistance used "deception tactics" against the Israeli side by targeting technical installations, radars, and others.

He also mentioned, "Regarding Lebanese front operations, the resistance targets Israeli positions using a 'deception strategy' and a specific plan."

He also pointed out that the scenes in the "Hudhud" video were captured after prolonged surveillance over Haifa and its nearby areas.

The Hezbollah Secretary-General affirmed that the Israeli side knows that "it is incapable of defending its entity in a battle of this magnitude."

Additionally, he stated: "We are not intimidated by anything the Israeli side or the mediators say about a war on Lebanon. The enemy is well aware that we have braced ourselves for the worst scenarios and understands the consequences awaiting it. This is why it was restrained for nine months, and there will be no place [...] shielded from our missiles."

Nasrallah continued, stating that the Cypriot government should be cautious because allowing Israelis access to its airports and bases would make it a participant in the war, adding: "The resistance would respond accordingly."

He said, "The enemy should anticipate our presence on land, sea, and air. Should they initiate a conflict with Lebanon, the resistance will engage without restrictions or boundaries."

