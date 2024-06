UN chief: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he is profoundly concerned by escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah and that UN peacekeepers are working to calm the situation and prevent miscalculation.



"One rash move - one miscalculation - could trigger a catastrophe that goes far beyond the border, and frankly, beyond imagination," he told reporters. "Let's be clear: The people of the region and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza."



A UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL, as well as unarmed technical observers known as UNTSO, have long been stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, known as the Blue Line.



"UN peacekeepers are on the ground working to de-escalate tensions and help prevent miscalculation," Guterres said.



"The world must say loudly and clearly: immediate de-escalation is not only possible – it is essential," he said. "There is no military solution."





Reuters