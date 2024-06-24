Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'

2024-06-24 | 14:59
Lebanon&#39;s Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: &#39;A decisive month ahead&#39;
Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'

Lebanon's Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri expressed concern about the situation and developments in southern Lebanon, emphasizing that "we are facing a decisive month."

Berri said in an exclusive interview with "RT": "I am very concerned about the situation deteriorating. We are in a sensitive and critical phase, facing a crucial month, and the situation is unsettling."

He added, "We met with US envoy Amos Hochstein, and we awaited his responses post his visit to Tel Aviv, but that did not happen, which raises concerns about the US initiative [for de-escalation]."

Regarding the details of the US initiative, Berri revealed that "Hochstein proposed Hezbollah's withdrawal by eight kilometers from the borders to calm the situation in the border area. In return, I demanded the Israeli army to also withdraw eight kilometers from its borders."

Berri pointed out that "despite Israel's violations of UN Resolution 1701, we still adhere to its full implementation, including the withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories."

Responding to a question about diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation, Berri affirmed that they are ongoing,  mentioning his inability to meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her upcoming visit to Beirut next Wednesday, citing scheduling conflicts.

The Speaker of Parliament stressed that "the resistance is committed to the rules of engagement, but Israel violates them."

Nabih Berri emphasized that the Amal Movement, which he leads, "is fighting on Lebanese territory," warning: "If there is an Israeli incursion, we will be in the forefront and on the ground with Hezbollah."

In response to a question about media campaigns against the Beirut Airport, Berri said: "This is not the first time that the airport has been subjected to 'fabricated' campaigns."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nabih Berri

Amos Hochstein

Hezbollah

UN Resolution 1701

Beirut Airport

