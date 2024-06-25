Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns

2024-06-25 | 08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
2min
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns

On Tuesday, Jean Abboud, the President of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies in Lebanon, issued a statement responding to the report published in "The Telegraph."

He confirmed, following assurances from Lebanese officials in charge of Beirut Airport, that "the security situation at the airport is fully under control, and everything stated otherwise in the report is purely a falsification of facts."

Regarding the information attributed to the International Civil Aviation Organization in the report, Abboud clarified that the organization has no involvement with airports and their security.

He pointed out that "each airline is responsible for its own security and operational safety at Beirut Airport."

He explained that "every international airline has its own safety and security committee. Before approving Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport as one of their routes, these committees conduct inspections of cargo areas, hangars, check-in counters, scanners, and other facilities to ensure their proper condition."

He added, "A large number of international airlines, especially European ones, operate at Beirut Airport. If there were any 'obscurity' or even minor issues regarding safety and security, they would not have been allowed to use the airport."

He affirmed that "despite this [...] travel bookings to Lebanon continue to rise, and airport traffic has not decreased; on the contrary, it is increasing."

He revealed that "as we approach the summer season, starting from July 4th and 5th, airport traffic will increase, bookings and occupancy will reach 100 percent, and the number of incoming passengers will exceed 12,000 to 13,000 daily."

He added: "The number of flights will exceed 80 to 85 daily." 

Abboud expressed hope that "this summer will be promising, with an increase in the movement of expatriates and Lebanese working abroad, [...] which will contribute to supporting the country's economy and finances."
 

