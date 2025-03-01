News
Four dead after cyclone Garance hits French island of La Reunion
World News
01-03-2025 | 05:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Four dead after cyclone Garance hits French island of La Reunion
At least four people died after cyclone Garance struck the French overseas territory of La Reunion on Friday, bringing wind speeds of up to 155 kph (96 mph), local authorities said on Saturday.
"Garance has been downgraded to a strong tropical storm and the red alert has been lifted," the local prefecture said in a new update on X, advising the population to stay cautious and limit travel.
The prefecture said 953 people were sheltered in centers, 160,000 households were without electricity, and 310,0000 were without water.
The cyclone on Friday made landfall in the north of the Indian Ocean island, which lies off Madagascar, blowing away roofs and cutting power and access to drinking water for many residents. It exited the southwest of the island several hours later, Meteo France weather agency said.
Reuters
World News
Cyclone
Garance
French Island
La Reunion
