Four dead after cyclone Garance hits French island of La Reunion

World News
01-03-2025 | 05:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Four dead after cyclone Garance hits French island of La Reunion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Four dead after cyclone Garance hits French island of La Reunion

At least four people died after cyclone Garance struck the French overseas territory of La Reunion on Friday, bringing wind speeds of up to 155 kph (96 mph), local authorities said on Saturday.

"Garance has been downgraded to a strong tropical storm and the red alert has been lifted," the local prefecture said in a new update on X, advising the population to stay cautious and limit travel.

The prefecture said 953 people were sheltered in centers, 160,000 households were without electricity, and 310,0000 were without water.

The cyclone on Friday made landfall in the north of the Indian Ocean island, which lies off Madagascar, blowing away roofs and cutting power and access to drinking water for many residents. It exited the southwest of the island several hours later, Meteo France weather agency said.

Reuters

World News

Cyclone

Garance

French Island

La Reunion

LBCI Next
Four dead in Indian avalanche incident, ANI says
Kurdish PKK militants declare ceasefire, heeding jailed leader's call
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-26

Taiwan dispatches forces after China announces 'live-fire' drills off island: Defense ministry

LBCI
World News
2025-01-07

Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father reiterates interest in the island

LBCI
World News
2025-01-01

10 dead, 30 injured as vehicle hits crowd in New Orleans

LBCI
World News
05:58

Four dead in Indian avalanche incident, ANI says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:49

Romania finds Russian drone fragments, detonates explosives on board

LBCI
World News
08:54

Russia says Zelensky rejects peace

LBCI
World News
07:09

Zelensky to meet Starmer in London on Saturday: UK PM's office

LBCI
World News
06:47

Pope Francis, after setback, had a peaceful night, Vatican says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations

LBCI
World News
05:54

Four dead after cyclone Garance hits French island of La Reunion

LBCI
World News
06:04

Norway plans to raise financial support for Ukraine, PM says

LBCI
World News
05:58

Four dead in Indian avalanche incident, ANI says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

Lebanon's President speaks to Asharq Al-Awsat: Lebanese state must have sole authority over war, peace decisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shiite Council announces Sunday as the first day of Ramadan

LBCI
World News
10:16

Saudi Arabia announces start of Ramadan 2025 on Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More