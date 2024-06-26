Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon

On Wednesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the White House, a statement affirmed.



During the meeting, both officials examined US efforts to back de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution to the continued hostilities in Lebanon that "would ensure the return of both Israeli and Lebanese families to their homes in the border regions."



The two focused on the persistent efforts to complete a ceasefire deal and to ensure the release of hostages. The discussions stressed the need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.



"Sullivan also raised the importance of de-escalating tensions in the West Bank, to include the transfer of clearance revenues to the Palestinian Authority without further delay," the statement confirmed.