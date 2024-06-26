During an interview with LBCI's "Hiwar Al Marhala" talk show, Lebanon's Minister of Education, Abbas Halabi, announced that buses have been arranged to transport students from conflict-affected areas to exam centers, with protection provided by the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.



Halabi also addressed attempts by some students to spread rumors aimed at disrupting the official exams. He clarified that the decision to conduct the exams did not come from Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, but was made personally by himself.

The Education Minister affirmed that the questions in the official Baccalaureate exams would be equitable across all student levels. Additionally, he announced, "We will allocate an extra 10 minutes for students to select their questions."

He further noted: "If security agencies notify us that conducting the official exams in the south is not feasible, we will cancel them. I prioritize safety."