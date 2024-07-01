Lebanese army receives $20 million aid from Qatar amid current challenges

In a statement, the Lebanese army announced on Monday that the military leadership has received a new batch of financial aid from Qatar valued at 20 million US dollars.



The aid was provided by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as part of the continuous support to the military institution amid current challenges.



The aid will be distributed equally among military personnel once administrative procedures are completed.



Furthermore, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun praised this initiative, affirming that it helps alleviate the crisis burden on the soldiers.