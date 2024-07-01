News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Launching Lebanon's tourism campaign, 'Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar:' Speeches' highlights
Lebanon News
2024-07-01 | 13:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Launching Lebanon's tourism campaign, 'Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar:' Speeches' highlights
During the launch of the "Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar" national tourism campaign, Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar stated that tourism contributes to creating job opportunities and boosting economic activity, which positively impacts both individuals and communities.
Minister Nassar said: "We live in a period marked by many challenges, yet here we are today to talk about hope. Tourism builds bridges of cultural communication and improves the economy."
He added: "We aim to promote a new culture based on respecting cultural and environmental heritage."
"We strive to align with the Arab world's vision of resolving conflicts, hence our determination for Lebanon to be part of any regional understandings," the Minister of Tourism affirmed.
In Turn, Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed that some countries advise their citizens to leave Lebanon or avoid traveling there altogether, adding, "I suspect those issuing such advisories secretly desire to visit Lebanon themselves."
"I am confident that we will find solutions in the days ahead, and the Lebanese people's resilience outweighs any challenge. The Ministry of Tourism stands as a testament to this," he expressed.
Meanwhile, Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun, during the launch of the campaign, commented: "Enjoy the beauty of the most beautiful country in the world."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Tourism
Campaign
Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar
Walid Nassar
Najib Mikati
Yasmina Zaytoun
Next
UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon
Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati plans emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati plans emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:52
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
Lebanon News
14:52
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:59
Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation
Lebanon News
09:59
Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
0
World News
14:33
US hopes to maintain 'close cooperation' with France after far-right win
World News
14:33
US hopes to maintain 'close cooperation' with France after far-right win
0
World News
13:37
US predicts no 'fundamental change' after Iran election
World News
13:37
US predicts no 'fundamental change' after Iran election
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:59
Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation
Lebanon News
09:59
Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation
2
Lebanon News
06:47
Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs
Lebanon News
06:47
Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs
3
Lebanon News
10:33
Lebanese army receives $20 million aid from Qatar amid current challenges
Lebanon News
10:33
Lebanese army receives $20 million aid from Qatar amid current challenges
4
Lebanon News
04:44
UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:44
UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
8
World News
00:27
North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland
World News
00:27
North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More