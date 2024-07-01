Launching Lebanon's tourism campaign, 'Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar:' Speeches' highlights

2024-07-01 | 13:11
Launching Lebanon's tourism campaign, 'Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar:' Speeches' highlights

During the launch of the "Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar" national tourism campaign, Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar stated that tourism contributes to creating job opportunities and boosting economic activity, which positively impacts both individuals and communities.

Minister Nassar said: "We live in a period marked by many challenges, yet here we are today to talk about hope. Tourism builds bridges of cultural communication and improves the economy."

He added: "We aim to promote a new culture based on respecting cultural and environmental heritage."

"We strive to align with the Arab world's vision of resolving conflicts, hence our determination for Lebanon to be part of any regional understandings," the Minister of Tourism affirmed.

In Turn, Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed that some countries advise their citizens to leave Lebanon or avoid traveling there altogether, adding, "I suspect those issuing such advisories secretly desire to visit Lebanon themselves."

"I am confident that we will find solutions in the days ahead, and the Lebanese people's resilience outweighs any challenge. The Ministry of Tourism stands as a testament to this," he expressed.

Meanwhile, Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun, during the launch of the campaign, commented: "Enjoy the beauty of the most beautiful country in the world."
 

