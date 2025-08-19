White House says US reviewing latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-08-2025 | 14:06
High views
White House says US reviewing latest Gaza ceasefire proposal
White House says US reviewing latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that the United States is continuing discussions on a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which the group has accepted.
At a White House press briefing, she added, “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Hamas accepted this proposal after the president of the United States issued a very strong statement on this conflict on Truth Social yesterday.”

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

White House

US

Ceasefire

Gaza

Israel

