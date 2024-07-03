Gemayel meets Australian Ambassador, affirms need to 'liberate Lebanon's decision-making from domination'

2024-07-03 | 08:56
Gemayel meets Australian Ambassador, affirms need to &#39;liberate Lebanon&#39;s decision-making from domination&#39;
2min
Gemayel meets Australian Ambassador, affirms need to 'liberate Lebanon's decision-making from domination'

The leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, met with the Australian Ambassador, Andrew Barnes, to discuss developments, particularly in southern Lebanon.

The meeting was attended by members of the political bureau, former minister Professor Alain Hakim, Ghassan Abou Jaoude, and the head of the Foreign Relations Department, Marwan Abdallah.

The Australian Ambassador was accompanied by the embassy's political advisor, Ben Craig.

The President of the Kataeb Party stressed during the meeting that "Lebanon cannot reclaim its role unless it liberates its decision-making from Hezbollah's grip.''

He added, ''Hezbollah currently controls the institutions, determines war and peace, blocks the path to electing a president, imposes its candidate, and rejects pursuing a third option that could engage with all parties and save Lebanon."

The President of the Kataeb Party reiterated his refusal "to be held hostage or involved in any axis that leads to wars serving foreign agendas and regional ambitions, especially as Lebanon faces its worst crisis in history."

He explained to his visitor that "a full-scale war would extinguish any hope for Lebanon's near recovery."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Kataeb Party

Samy Gemayel

Hezbollah

Decision Making

Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike
Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs presents impacts of Israeli attacks on villages and towns in south
LBCI
Sports News
14:49

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
16:03

Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
Middle East News
15:59

Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence

