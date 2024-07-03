The leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, met with the Australian Ambassador, Andrew Barnes, to discuss developments, particularly in southern Lebanon.



The meeting was attended by members of the political bureau, former minister Professor Alain Hakim, Ghassan Abou Jaoude, and the head of the Foreign Relations Department, Marwan Abdallah.



The Australian Ambassador was accompanied by the embassy's political advisor, Ben Craig.



The President of the Kataeb Party stressed during the meeting that "Lebanon cannot reclaim its role unless it liberates its decision-making from Hezbollah's grip.''



He added, ''Hezbollah currently controls the institutions, determines war and peace, blocks the path to electing a president, imposes its candidate, and rejects pursuing a third option that could engage with all parties and save Lebanon."



The President of the Kataeb Party reiterated his refusal "to be held hostage or involved in any axis that leads to wars serving foreign agendas and regional ambitions, especially as Lebanon faces its worst crisis in history."



He explained to his visitor that "a full-scale war would extinguish any hope for Lebanon's near recovery."



