Qatari Ambassador Visits LBCI Studios

The Qatari embassy in Lebanon highlighted on Thursday the visit carried out by Ambassador of Qatar to Lebanon Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to LBCI studios.

In a post, the embassy said that the aim of the visit is to get acquainted with LBCI’s work and various activities.

“The ambassador was warmly welcomed by LBCI Chairman of the Board Pierre El Daher, and the station's team,” the post added.