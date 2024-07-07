Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate

MP Bilal Abdallah affirmed that linking the situation in southern Lebanon to the presidential election is "inaccurate."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, "We sensed the opposite during our consultations with Hezbollah."



Abdallah emphasized the importance of parliamentary forces staying in session and maintaining quorum during presidential election attempts.



"The open war with Israel necessitates that Lebanese political forces elect a president, ensure internal unity, and form a government," Abdallah said.



He underscored the Progressive Socialist Party’s stance on the Palestinian cause, stating, "The Palestinian cause is central to the Progressive Socialist Party, and we will not stand idly by if the war expands."



Abdallah added, "We will continue our efforts with all political forces, hoping to witness cooperation."