News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
2024-07-07 | 11:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for all parties to exercise "caution" on the Israel-Lebanon border during his first phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
A spokesperson for Starmer stated that the Prime Minister conveyed to his Israeli counterpart that the situation on Israel's northern border is "extremely concerning" and emphasized the importance of cautious actions by all parties involved.
Starmer reiterated the United Kingdom's stance on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, underlining the "clear and urgent need for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and an immediate increase in humanitarian aid" to the devastated region.
The British Prime Minister also supported the establishment of "long-term conditions" aimed at achieving a two-state solution, specifically by ensuring that the Palestinian Authority has the financial means to operate effectively. He committed to continuing cooperation with Israel against "malicious threats."
In addition, Starmer held a phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to communicate his views and priorities regarding the regional situation, particularly to end the "devastating suffering and human loss in Gaza."
The Downing Street spokesperson quoted Starmer reaffirming that the existence of a Palestinian state is a "fundamental right for the Palestinian people."
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
UK
Prime Minister
Keir Starmer
Caution
Israel
Lebanon
Border
Next
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03
US Envoy Amos Hochstein's Strategic Talks in Paris on Lebanon-Israel Border and Presidential Coordination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03
US Envoy Amos Hochstein's Strategic Talks in Paris on Lebanon-Israel Border and Presidential Coordination
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
0
Lebanon News
04:42
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate
Lebanon News
04:42
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents
Lebanon News
04:27
Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents
0
Lebanon News
00:56
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:56
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Ali Bagheri Kani appointed as Iran's Acting Foreign Minister
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Ali Bagheri Kani appointed as Iran's Acting Foreign Minister
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Israeli army calls Iranian attack on Israel 'serious escalation'
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Israeli army calls Iranian attack on Israel 'serious escalation'
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-19
Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet
Lebanon News
2024-03-19
Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:56
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:56
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
11:04
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
11:04
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
3
Lebanon News
04:27
Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents
Lebanon News
04:27
Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents
4
Lebanon News
04:42
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate
Lebanon News
04:42
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Gaza war death toll reaches: 38,153: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Gaza war death toll reaches: 38,153: Health Ministry
8
World News
15:08
French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections
World News
15:08
French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More