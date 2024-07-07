UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

Lebanon News
2024-07-07 | 11:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for all parties to exercise "caution" on the Israel-Lebanon border during his first phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A spokesperson for Starmer stated that the Prime Minister conveyed to his Israeli counterpart that the situation on Israel's northern border is "extremely concerning" and emphasized the importance of cautious actions by all parties involved.

Starmer reiterated the United Kingdom's stance on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, underlining the "clear and urgent need for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and an immediate increase in humanitarian aid" to the devastated region.

The British Prime Minister also supported the establishment of "long-term conditions" aimed at achieving a two-state solution, specifically by ensuring that the Palestinian Authority has the financial means to operate effectively. He committed to continuing cooperation with Israel against "malicious threats."

In addition, Starmer held a phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to communicate his views and priorities regarding the regional situation, particularly to end the "devastating suffering and human loss in Gaza."

The Downing Street spokesperson quoted Starmer reaffirming that the existence of a Palestinian state is a "fundamental right for the Palestinian people."
 

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

UK

Prime Minister

Keir Starmer

Caution

Israel

Lebanon

Border

LBCI Next
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03

US Envoy Amos Hochstein's Strategic Talks in Paris on Lebanon-Israel Border and Presidential Coordination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-27

France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-24

US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18

US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-20

Ali Bagheri Kani appointed as Iran's Acting Foreign Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22

Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Israeli army calls Iranian attack on Israel 'serious escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-19

Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Gaza war death toll reaches: 38,153: Health Ministry

LBCI
World News
15:08

French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More