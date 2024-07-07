UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for all parties to exercise "caution" on the Israel-Lebanon border during his first phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



A spokesperson for Starmer stated that the Prime Minister conveyed to his Israeli counterpart that the situation on Israel's northern border is "extremely concerning" and emphasized the importance of cautious actions by all parties involved.



Starmer reiterated the United Kingdom's stance on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, underlining the "clear and urgent need for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and an immediate increase in humanitarian aid" to the devastated region.



The British Prime Minister also supported the establishment of "long-term conditions" aimed at achieving a two-state solution, specifically by ensuring that the Palestinian Authority has the financial means to operate effectively. He committed to continuing cooperation with Israel against "malicious threats."



In addition, Starmer held a phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to communicate his views and priorities regarding the regional situation, particularly to end the "devastating suffering and human loss in Gaza."



The Downing Street spokesperson quoted Starmer reaffirming that the existence of a Palestinian state is a "fundamental right for the Palestinian people."