Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports

Lebanon News
2024-07-09 | 08:14
High views
Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports
Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports

A war monitor said two people were killed Tuesday in an Israeli strike on a vehicle belonging to Lebanon's Hezbollah group in the Damascus countryside near the Lebanese border.

"At least two people were killed and one was wounded in an Israeli drone strike on a Hezbollah car" on the Syrian side of the border with Lebanon, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

AFP
 

