Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes

On Monday, a car was targeted near the Lebanese-Syrian border.



No additional details are available yet about the recent incident.



Last week, two people were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli strike that hit a vehicle belonging to Lebanon's Hezbollah in the Damascus countryside near the Lebanese border.



Later, it was confirmed that the former bodyguard of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh, was killed after a strike targeted his vehicle on the Damascus-Beirut road near the Yafour checkpoint in As'Saboura.