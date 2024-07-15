Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-07-15 | 14:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon

A number of civilians were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted an inhabited house in the city of Bint Jbeil, in South Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Monday evening. 

In the details, three members of the same family—a young man and his two sisters—were killed in the strike.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strike

Bint Jbeil

LBCI Next
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani
MP Hankach to LBCI: Jihad Azour remains opposition candidate against Frangieh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-10

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-06

Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-03

Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread

LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

LBCI
World News
2024-07-12

Natural disasters in China resulted in $13 bln economic loss in January-June

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29

US to UN: Israel undermines its goals by harming civilians in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-13

Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More