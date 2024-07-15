News
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-15 | 14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
A number of civilians were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted an inhabited house in the city of Bint Jbeil, in South Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Monday evening.
In the details, three members of the same family—a young man and his two sisters—were killed in the strike.
