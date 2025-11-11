UNICEF says Israel blocking one million syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children

11-11-2025 | 08:10
UNICEF says Israel blocking one million syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children

UNICEF said on Tuesday essential items including syringes to vaccinate children and bottles for baby formula are being denied entry into Gaza by Israel, preventing aid agencies from reaching those in need in the war-devastated territory.

As UNICEF undertakes a mass children's vaccination campaign with a fragile ceasefire in place, it said it faces serious challenges getting 1.6 million syringes and solar-powered fridges to store vaccine vials into Gaza. The syringes have awaited customs clearance since August, UNICEF said.

"Both the syringes and the ... refrigerators are considered dual-use by Israel and these items we're finding very hard to get them through clearances and inspections, yet they are urgent," UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires said.

"Dual-use" refers to items Israel deems to have possible military as well as civilian applications.


Reuters
 
