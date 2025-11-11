News
UNICEF says Israel blocking one million syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-11-2025 | 08:10
UNICEF says Israel blocking one million syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children
UNICEF said on Tuesday essential items including syringes to vaccinate children and bottles for baby formula are being denied entry into Gaza by Israel, preventing aid agencies from reaching those in need in the war-devastated territory.
As UNICEF undertakes a mass children's vaccination campaign with a fragile ceasefire in place, it said it faces serious challenges getting 1.6 million syringes and solar-powered fridges to store vaccine vials into Gaza. The syringes have awaited customs clearance since August, UNICEF said.
"Both the syringes and the ... refrigerators are considered dual-use by Israel and these items we're finding very hard to get them through clearances and inspections, yet they are urgent," UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires said.
"Dual-use" refers to items Israel deems to have possible military as well as civilian applications.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UNICEF
Israel
Syringes
Vaccinate
Gaza
Children
