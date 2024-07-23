Lebanese Forces leader Geagea discusses Resolution 1701 with UN envoy

The head of the "Lebanese Forces" party, Samir Geagea, met in Maarab with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.



The meeting took place on the eve of Security Council consultations on the implementation of Resolution 1701 and the discussion of the UN Secretary-General's report on this matter.



A statement from the "Lebanese Forces" party noted that during the meeting, Hennis-Plasschaert heard the party's position, which has been calling for the actual implementation of Resolution 1701 since the start of the Gaza war.



The statement affirmed: "Hezbollah's opening of the southern front has led to more wars, tragedies, and destruction in the south and its people, without being able to spare Gaza from invasion, near-total destruction, and displacement."



According to the statement, the discussion also covered presidential elections and the obstruction practiced by the Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo.



"The solution lies in the Speaker of Parliament adhering to the constitutional process and calling for consecutive election sessions. The 'Lebanese Forces' have no objection to consultations between blocs between election rounds until a president is finally elected without violating the constitution," it added.