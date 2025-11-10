French prosecutors request Sarkozy's release from jail pending appeal

10-11-2025 | 04:29

French prosecutors request Sarkozy's release from jail pending appeal

French prosecutors on Monday requested the release from prison of former president Nicolas Sarkozy under judicial supervision pending an appeals trial over allegations that he sought Libyan funding.

"The risks of collusion and pressure on witnesses justify the request for release under judicial supervision," prosecutor Damien Brunet said in court, asking that Sarkozy's request for release be granted.



AFP
 

