French prosecutors request Sarkozy's release from jail pending appeal
World News
10-11-2025 | 04:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
French prosecutors request Sarkozy's release from jail pending appeal
French prosecutors on Monday requested the release from prison of former president Nicolas Sarkozy under judicial supervision pending an appeals trial over allegations that he sought Libyan funding.
"The risks of collusion and pressure on witnesses justify the request for release under judicial supervision," prosecutor Damien Brunet said in court, asking that Sarkozy's request for release be granted.
AFP
World News
French
Prosecutors
Nicolas Sarkozy
Release
Jail
Appeal
